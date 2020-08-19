Somaliland reacts to Somalia’s Statement on Taiwan ties

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday calls Mogadishu’s position “mystifying” and warns it to “refrain from groundless and uninformed statements aimed to mislead the world.”
The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The Government of the Republic of Somaliland sees Somalia’s reaction towards Taiwan’s Representative Office in Somaliland as astonishing and mystifying to the world nations, whilst the Republic of Somaliland has already diplomatic relations and substantive ties with many countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia. Somaliland – Taiwan’s new relationship is among such mutual cooperation and long-standing friendship between Somaliland and the members of the international community.
The Republic of Somaliland has reinstated its sovereignty in 1991 after the people of Somaliland unanimously decided to withdraw the failed merger between Somaliland and Somalia in 1960.
Therefore, Somaliland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are indisputable and irrevocable on the basis of these historical accounts. As the African states reaffirmed in the Cairo Declaration in 1964 the borders of Africa should remain as the colonials delineated and the Republic of Somaliland is among those countries in which this declaration ratified its borders.
The Government of Somaliland wants to reiterate that the bilateral relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan is based on reciprocal and our shared values of peace, freedom, and democracy, and the baseless propaganda from Somalia would not prevent this historic relationship between the two nations.
The Government of Somaliland again warns the Somalia administration to refrain from the repeated groundless and uninformed statements amid to mislead the world. Somaliland is a sovereign and responsible state that respects the other nation’s affairs.