Ethiopia: Ahmed Shide Named African Finance Minister Of The Year

Ahmed Shide Named African Finance Minister Of The Year

August 17, 2020

Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide has been named African Finance Minister of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine.

According to Fanabc ,He will receive the award at the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020 (virtual), scheduled to hold (Via Zoom) from September 29th – 30th, 2020.

The editorial board of the African Leadership Magazine unveiled a total of 17 winners in 17 categories. The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed the collated online and offline votes.