Ethiopia records highest daily Covid-19 rise with 1086 new cases

Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 26,204 after 1086 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said.
This is so far the highest daily increase in the Horn of Africa country.
The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Thursday, revealed that from a total of 14,688 medical tests that were conducted within the last 24 hours, some 1086 of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of positive cases to 26,204.
Sixteen more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 479, according to the ministry.
The ministry further said 11,428 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had so far recovered, including 394 in the last 24 hours period.
According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health, a total of 14,295 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 193 are in severe condition.