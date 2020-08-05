AfricaNewsSomalia Somalia: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital celebrates birth of quintuplets August 5, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Somalia Mogadishu Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital announced the birth of quintuplets, one of the rarest births in the world. “A mom gave birth 5 little babies (quintuplets) in our hospital, one of the rarest births in the world,” the hospital tweeted on Monday. It said the mother and her five babies were healthy “thanks to our health professionals who made this possible.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the Somalia-Turkey Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu in 2015. SOURCE: Anadolu Agency Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments