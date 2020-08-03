By: MODuale

Somalia resumes international flights that were suspended from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Horndiplomat reports

The Immigration Department of Somalia announced Saturday the resumption of international travel that was banned in mid-March this year as part of measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The department instructed travellers to acquire COVID19 clearance certificates within 72 hours before travel.

The move comes after the government re-opened domestic flights last month.

Schools and universities are also set to reopen on 15 August after 5 months’ closure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Somalia has so far confirmed 3,220 COVID-19 cases, 1,598 recoveries, and 93 deaths as of Saturday, 2 August 2020.

