Somalia and Somaliland to benefit from new UK support to tackle locusts

By:
Somalia is set to benefit from new UK funding to tackle this year’s unprecedented locust outbreaks across Africa and Asia.
The UK’s International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan today announced a further £18 million in response to the crisis. She made the announcement during a visit to British company Micron Group, which supplies pesticide sprayers to the United Nation’s Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Locust swarms have grown 20 times larger since March 2020. In Somalia, new swarms of the desert locusts from current breeding have coincided with the start of the Gu rains. The FAO predict a 15-25% decrease in the upcoming Gu harvest.
The UK International Development Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said:
Vulnerable communities are on the brink of starvation because of the biggest locust outbreak in decades, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. But unless other countries also step up and act now, this crisis will spread and cause even more devastation.
Of the new funding announced today, £17 million will go to the FAO’s emergency appeal to help to control the increase of locusts across East Africa including Somalia, Yemen and South West Asia, as well as reduce the risk of swarms spreading into the Sahel.