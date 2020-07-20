Turkish FM arrives in Togo to boost bilateral ties

By: MoDuale
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday evening arrived in Togo for a two-day visit to discuss ways of improving all aspects of bilateral relations .
Çavuşoğlu said, “We are here to talk about how we will improve our bilateral relations with Togo. We also decided to open an embassy here. We evaluated when and how our embassy was opened.”
“I am happy to have the first official visit to Togo. We signed three agreements that will strengthen our cooperation. Turkish companies will make a serious contribution to the “Togo’s National Development Program” and The transfer of ‘FETÖ school to Maarif Foundation’ is an indicator of our cooperation” Çavuşoğlu Said on Twitter
During his visit in Africa, the foreign minister is expected to pay official visits to Niger and Equatorial Guinea between July 21-22, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“The first official visits at the foreign ministerial level from Turkey to these countries will provide an opportunity to discuss ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues,” the ministry said.
“Over the course of these visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries,” it added.