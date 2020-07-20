5 Cheetah Cubs Rescued from Illegal Wildlife Trade In Somaliland

By: MoDuale
The Somaliland government has rescued five cheetah cubs from illegal wildlife traders.Horn Diplomat reports
The Ministry of Environment and Rural Development announced the confiscation of 5 cheetah cubs rescued from illegal wildlife smuggling trade.
“The Ministry of Environment and Rural Development in collaboration with the Salal Regional Police has recovered 5 small Cheetahs that were to be sold illegally. The operation, which lasted until late last night, took place in the town of Haridad in Salal region,” said Ministry of Environment and Rural Development in twitter

The cubs were destined for The Arabian Peninsula where the illegal market for pet cheetahs is estimated at 300 animals per year.
The director-general of Ministry of Environment and Rural Development Abdinasir A. Hersi has revealed that his office commit to Conserve and protect the endangered animals
last night the Ministry team were successfully confiscated 5 Cheetah caps in Harirad town. We are committed to Conserve and protect the endangered animals by providing a safe habit for them to live. The poaching in Trade of such animals is a punishable crime in Somaliland.” said Abdinasir Hersi told Horndiplomat
According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund –CCF the illegal trade in cheetahs is one of the main threats to the survival of the species of which fewer than 7500 adults remain in the wild among them only 300 in the Horn of Africa.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

