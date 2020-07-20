5 Cheetah Cubs Rescued from Illegal Wildlife Trade In Somaliland

By: MoDuale
The Somaliland government has rescued five cheetah cubs from illegal wildlife traders.Horn Diplomat reports
The Ministry of Environment and Rural Development announced the confiscation of 5 cheetah cubs rescued from illegal wildlife smuggling trade.
“The Ministry of Environment and Rural Development in collaboration with the Salal Regional Police has recovered 5 small Cheetahs that were to be sold illegally. The operation, which lasted until late last night, took place in the town of Haridad in Salal region,” said Ministry of Environment and Rural Development in twitter