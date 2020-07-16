Turkey’s top diplomat meets Abiy Ahmed representative

Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Ethiopia’s Prime minister Abiy Ahmed Special Representative and Former President Mulatu Teshome Wirtu in the Turkey’s capital Ankara on Thursday.
The officials agreed on increasing visits, dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in every field including trade and investments.
The meeting comes a day after Ethiopia has started filling the Grand Renaissance dam, a giant hydroelectric project it is building on the Blue Nile, its water minister said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile,Turkey has made its largest Africa investment in Ethiopia which amounts to $6 billion.
Mekonen Hailu, director of public relations with the Ethiopian Investment Commission, told Anadolu Agency that currently, there are more than 150 Turkish companies engaged in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and chemical, among others.
“Turkey is the second-biggest investor in Ethiopia with an investment capital of $2.5 billion. To date, the companies have created jobs for more than 30,000 Ethiopians,” he added.
“The excellent relations between Ethiopia and Turkey is the most fundamental factor that made Ethiopia become a preferred destination for Turkish investors,” Hailu said.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.