Ethiopia starts filling Grand Renaissance dam, minister of Water says

Ethiopia Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Sileshi Bekele stated that a discussion which involved participation of Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt and Other African countries has been held regarding developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
Dr. Sileshi noted that parties who took part in the discussion have reached an agreement on some points.
He said the discussion witnessed differences due to issues entail carefulness regarding Ethiopia’s sustainable interests.
The dam filling is now underway in conformity with the normal process of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Dr. Sileshi indicated.
Dr. Sileshi has acknowledged that the satellite images showing backing-up of the water behind the dam are accurate.
Eleven Experts drawn from Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Madagascar and South Africa have participated in the discussion focused on developments of GERD, Dr. Sileshi underlined.