Saudi Arabia’s aid agency provides aid to fire-ravaged camp in Somaliland

HARGEISA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), in cooperation with the National Displacement and Refugee Agency (NDRA) in Somaliland, distributed 45 tons of food and shelter aid to the displaced people affected by the fire that broke out in the camp of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The aid has helped 2,280 people.
The assistant director of KSRelief’s branch in Africa, Youssef Al-Rahma, said: “The project comes in response to the distress calls of the NDRA after a fire broke out in the camp. To respond quickly, food and shelter aid have been provided to the affected people.”
“This consisted of 380 food baskets for the affected families, as well as shelter materials comprising mattresses, blankets, mats, plastic sheeting and kitchen tools.”
He added that providing this aid aims to alleviate the suffering of displaced people in the difficult circumstances the world is going through due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Abdulkarim Ahmed Mohammed, head of the NDRA in Somaliland, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the rapid response, highlighting that KSRelief was the only international organization to respond quickly to the fire disaster.
“Joy once again returned to the lips of the camp’s residents after they had been overwhelmed by the fire in the camp that sheltered them – the fire that destroyed all their possessions,” he added.
Meanwhile, KSRelief, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), inaugurated the solar water pumping unit in the Quda water project in Upper Egypt, Shabwah governorate.
The director general of the General Authority for Rural Water Supply Projects in Shabwah, Nasser Baoum, hailed the role of KSRelief in supporting rural water projects in Shabwah and providing it with solar energy pumping systems, which reduce the financial burden on the citizens and ensure the continuation of providing better services to citizens.
He called on the beneficiaries to pay attention to the solar energy system of the project and maintain it so that it can continue to provide its services to them.