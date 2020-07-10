White House national security council praises Taiwan-Somaliland Relations

By: MoDuale
The White House National Security Council praises Taiwan’s diplomatic engagement in East Africa” Somaliland”.Horndiplomat reports
“Great to see Taiwan stepping up its engagement in East Africa in a time of such tremendous need. Taiwan is a great partner in health, education, technical assistance, and more!” said on Friday via NSC’s official Twitter account.
