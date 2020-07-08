Kenya nominates CS Amina Mohamed for WTO Director-General post

Kenya has nominated Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Ms Mohamed will contest against five other candidates, including two from Africa, to secure the seat that eluded her seven years ago.
The WTO announced on its website that Ms Mohamed’s candidature was submitted on July 7 by the Kenyan government. She is seeking to replace Brazilian Robert Azevêdo.
The WTO said the six candidates will now meet with the General Council for an opportunity to make pitches and respond to questions.
Ms Mohamed had contested against Mr Azevêdo in 2013 but lost on a decision made by consensus among member states.