Egyptian,Eritrean presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

By: Staff Writer

The Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Al-Itahaidia Palace in Cairo this morning.Horndiplomat reports

According to The Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G Meskel, The two leaders held frank and extensive discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Eritrean president is on a three-day visit which will include a meeting between officials of both countries to exchange views on developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea as well as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Meanwhile, the two leaders recognized that challenges and tensions are casting their shadow over vast opportunities which remain untapped, despite their undisputed benefits for all countries.

The meeting took up the latest regional developments, the Eritrean Information Minister noted, adding, The two leaders agreed to work together to foster mutual understanding and concrete actions to protect the interests of all parties and advance common interests.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments