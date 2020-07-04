Somaliland President Congratulates US On Independence Day

By: Staff writer

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi sent on Saturday a congratulatory message to the USA government on the occasion of the US Independence Day.

“The Republic of Somaliland extends its sincere congratulations to the people and government of the USA on their Independence Day. Somaliland and the US share common values & struggle for freedom. We wish all Americans to enjoy the glory of freedom in many years to come. Happy Independence Day.” Said President Muse Bihi Abdi on Twitter

Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4, with 2020 marking the 244th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

