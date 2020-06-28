Hargeisa; 28 June 2020,

the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA) have a stand against the recent actions taken by the Somaliland police. On 25 and 27 June 2020, the police took over the headquarters of

Star TV

and

Universal TV

showing neither court warrant for the immediate suspension nor any other legal document that will legitimize their closure from the respective government agencies. However, in a BBC interview, the Ministry of information

Saleebaan Ali Koore