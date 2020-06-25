Turkish FM to attend Sudan Partnership Meeting via teleconference

Turkish foreign minister will attend the Sudan Partnership Conference to be held today, 25 June 2020 via videoconference , the Foreing ministry said on Thursday.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Mevlut Cavusoglu will participate Sudan Partnership Conference, which will be co-hosted by the Federal Republic of Germany.
“Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will attend the aforementioned conference. During the conference, international community’s support to the Government of Sudan during the transition period will be discussed..” said a ministry statement on Thursday.
Sudan Partnership Conference
On Thursday 25 June 2020, Sudan, the European Union, the United Nations and Germany will co-host a virtual High-level international Conference.
This Conference will be the opportunity to reiterate the strong political support of the international community to the ongoing transition in Sudan. It will also aim at mobilising financial support for the democratic transition, economic recovery and humanitarian needs, as the coronavirus pandemic added another strain to the country’s economic situation and increased the humanitarian needs. The conference will also provide a platform for the country’s authorities to present the reforms undertaken so far. said European Union statement .
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles will take part in the opening panel discussion at 15:00 with his co-chairs Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Heiko Maas, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. They will discuss the reforms and steps undertaken since last August by the Transitional Government as well as the way forward. This opening discussion will be followed by two sessions focusing on pledges. The EU pledge will be delivered by Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.
Around 50 countries and international organisations will take part in the Conference. Between the pledges, time will also be devoted to a discussion on the Sudanese Reform Agenda with the Sudanese Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ibrahim El-Badawi, Sudanese Minister of Labour Lena el-Sheikh Mahjoub and representatives of the African Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
