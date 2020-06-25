Eritrea President leaves for Sudan on working visit

0
Eritrea President leaves for Sudan on working visit
Eritrea President leaves for Sudan on working visit

By:Staff Writer

The Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki today left for Sudan on a Three-day Working visit at the invitation of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan.

Afwerki delegation includes Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and President Adviser Yemane G/ab.

According to Yemane G. Meskel Eritrea Information Minister,President Isaias Afwerki’s current visit to the Sudan will focus on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as consolidation of ongoing endeavours for regional cooperation and integration.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.
© Horn Diplomat 2020

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply