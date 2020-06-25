Eritrea President leaves for Sudan on working visit

The Eritrea President Isaias Afwerki today left for Sudan on a Three-day Working visit at the invitation of Sudan’s President of Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan.
Afwerki delegation includes Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and President Adviser Yemane G/ab.
According to Yemane G. Meskel Eritrea Information Minister,President Isaias Afwerki’s current visit to the Sudan will focus on enhancement of bilateral ties as well as consolidation of ongoing endeavours for regional cooperation and integration.