Somaliland: Hargeisa Court releases female singers

The court in Hargeisa has released this morning the two musicians who have been in prison since 20 April 2020.
The Human rights Centre in Somaliland welcomes a Hargeisa court’s decision to release the two musicians Hamda Yousuf Ibrahim and Barwaaqo Mohamed Hashi.
“We are glad to inform that the Appeal Court In Hargeisa released this morning the two musicians who have been in prison since 20 April 2020. Such long imprisonment was unconstitutional and repressive. We call on the government to respect the constitution.” said Human right centre
The government of Somaliland arrested Hamda Yousuf Ibrahim and Barwaaqo Mohamed Hashi in April after the two singers performed shows in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.
They are charged with anti-national activity of a citizen abroad (article 212 of the Penal Code) and corruption of a citizen by foreigners (article 189).
Both charges are related to the visit and performing of music concert in Mogadishu.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.