Somalia silent on Trump saying there was ‘anarchy’ there

By: BBC AFRICA
Somalia’s ministry of foreign affairs office has told the BBC that they had no comment to make in response to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the country during a campaign rally on Saturday night.
While bashing Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born US congresswoman, Mr Trump alleged that she wanted to reshape the US like the “anarchy” that was Somalia “where she came from”:
Quote Message: She would like to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came. Somalia. No government, no safety, no police, no nothing. Just anarchy. And now she is telling us how to run our country. No thank you.”
Trump tears into Ilhan Omar:
