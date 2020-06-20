Sonsaf Position paper on Somaliland and Somalia dialogue

By: Staff Writer
Leaders from the prominent Somaliland civil society organizations held a meeting on 18 June 2020 at SONSAF Office to discuss Somaliland and Somalia’s mediation talks in Djibouti.
The dialogue between the two countries has started in 2012, following the Somali conference in London, where both sides have been called to engage into a peaceful dialogue to clarify their future relations. Since then, senior officials from the Government of Somaliland and the federal government of Somalia have officially met five times in Dubai, Ankara, two times in Istanbul and Djibouti.
The sixth round, which was planned to take place in Istanbul in January 2015, has failed, paving the way for the collapse of the entire dialogue process.
The revival of the talks in Djibouti between 14-18 June 2020, has been welcomed by Somaliland’s civil society and the international community. This time the talks were not negotiation, but they were a mediation chaired by the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Honourable Ismail Omar Guelleh. After intense discussions the two countries have agreed on the following:
Code of conduct that guides future talks
Confidence building
Implementation of past agreements
Three subcommittees on aid, investment, airspace, security will meet in 15 days
The joint ministerial committee will meet in 45 days
Even though no agreement has been reached on the major contentious issues, Somaliland’s civil society welcomes the outcome of the agreement and believes that a peaceful dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia will enhance the stability and the economic integration of the region.
Finally, members of Somaliland’s Civil Society Organizations have collectively issued the following points:-
We strongly encourage both sides to continue the peaceful dialogue.
We strongly urge both sides to not politicise the development, Aid and humanitarian fund
We strongly call for the effective and efficient implementation of the agreed action points between Somaliland and Somalia
For the two countries “Somaliland and Somalia” to respect this agreement and refrain from any action that may cause the talks to collapse.
We persuade the technical committee “Joint Ministerial Committee” to facilitate implementation of this agreement and adhere to the agreed timelines.
To the international community to continue their unconditional support to peaceful co-existence between the two countries “Somaliland and Somalia”
To the host country “Djibouti” to continue mediating the two parties until lasting agreement is reached.