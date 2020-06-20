Egypt censors media from reporting on Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam

Egypt’s Council for Media Regulation has announced a ban on media coverage of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
From now on, outlets and social media users are restricted from covering or discussing Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, the coronavirus and the conflicts in Libya and the Sinai Peninsula.
The council warned that only information issued by official authorities could be reported, and legal measures would be taken against violators.
“The country is going through a dangerous and sensitive period which requires the concentrated efforts of all national powers to maintain the country’s national security,” it said in a statement.
“The Supreme Council for Media Regulation confirms the need for all media and social media sites, in all their forms, to abide by data issued by official sources when broadcasting information regarding Libya, the Renaissance Dam and the military operations in Sinai against terrorism.”According to the Middle East Eye