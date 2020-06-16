By:UNSOM

Somalia’s international partners (listed below) welcome the dialogue between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo’ and President Muse Bihi Abdi, hosted by President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, and attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. We commend the regional support, and engagement that led to the talks.

We welcome the meeting as an important step in strengthening communication and fostering understanding and encourage the technical committee named by the principals to deliver tangible benefits for their people.

We welcome the commitment of the two leaders to continue the dialogue.

*African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, United Nations.

