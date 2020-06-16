EU praises resumption of dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland

European Union praises The resumption of dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland that occurred in Djibouti on 14 June. Horndiplomat reports
The following statement was issued today by EU High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell
The resumption of dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland that occurred in Djibouti on 14 June is an important and positive step in the process of normalizing their relations, bringing renewed hope not only for the people of Somalia and Somaliland but for the whole Horn of Africa. It is an essential part of confidence-building measures to reconcile differences and promote peace-building, prosperity and development in the region. Djibouti and Ethiopia played a determining role in making this dialogue happen.
Somali President Mohamed Abdillahi Mohamed Farmaajo and Moussa Bihi Abdi committed to continue working on advancing this peace-making process.
Continuation of these talks without interruption and in good faith is the only sustainable way forward for durable peace, prosperity, and security. The European Union, present as an observer to the talks, will spare no efforts to support the process.
