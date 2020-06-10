Ethiopia’s House of Federation elects Adam Farah as new Speaker

Ethiopia’s Somali region Vice President Aden Farah elected Speaker of House of Federation (HoF), replacing Keria Ibrahim, who resigned from her position last Monday after serving for the past two years.
Mr Etsegent Mengistu was elected Deputy Speaker of the Federation, replacing Mohammed Reshid. According to Fanabc
The House also deliberated on the recommendations forwarded by the constitutional interpretation and identity issues affairs standing committee in response to quests for regional statehood in the SNNP regional state.
After the discussion, the House decided the standing committee to hold public consultations and come up with a resolution.