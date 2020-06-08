Russian Envoy Says Russia is Ready to Support Negotiation over GERD

Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedu Andargachew appreciated the recent briefing made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on the situation of GERD for calling the tripartite to resolve issues according to international law and accepted principles.
Discussing with the Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin today (June 08), Mr. Gedu commended the long-standing fraternal relationship that exists between Ethiopia and Russia. According to Ethiopian Foreing Ministry
The minister further appreciated the Government of Russia for urging the tripartite to resume negotiations over the GERD along with the spirit of the 2015 Khartoum Declaration of Principles.
Recalling the long and historical relationship between the two countries, the Russian Ambassador reiterated that his country has a special place to its relation with Ethiopia.
He further expressed Russia’s readiness to help Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt achieve mutually beneficial agreements on their negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.