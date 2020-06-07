Djibouti’s COVID-19 cases surge to 4,207 as 38 new cases confirmed

Djibouti’s Ministry of Health has announced 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Horn of Africa nation to 4,207.
The Djiboutian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Sunday, disclosed that from a total of 439 people who were tested over the last 24 hours, some 38 were tested positive for the virus and two more deaths in the last 24 hours,
The ministry also announced that some 1,877 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered as of the stated period, of whom 62 of the COVID-19 patients recovered over the past 24-hours period.
Djibouti has so far conducted a total of about 35,604 COVID-19 tests, according to the Djibouti Ministry of Health, which has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths so far.
Djibouti reported its first COVID-19 case on March 18.
The Red Sea nation, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases.