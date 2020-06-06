Somaliland Frees Humanitarian Journalist Abdimalik Muse Oldon

Humanitarian Journalist Abdimalik Sh. Muse Oldoon was on Saturday released in a presidential pardon a year into a three year jail term.
On April 17, Abdilmalik Oldon was arrested in Buroa City .
On July 2019, Hargeisa regional court sentenced Journalist Abdimalik Muse Coldoon in three years and half in prison .
Abdimalik Muse Oldon was charged for social media posts critical of Somaliland president Muse Bihi abdi.
In April 2020, Amnesty Internationalcall on Somaliland government to immediately and unconditionally released with journalist Abdimalik Muse Oldon .
Amnesty International is also concerned that the journalist who was detained solely for peacefully exercising his human rights is now at heightened risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, The Somaliland Journalists Association(SOLJA) welcomes the release of detained Humanitarian journalist “Solja is very proud Journalist Abdimalik Coldoon is released today on presidential pardon. We’re happy he will keep on his journalism work again after more than a year in prison.” Solja said on Twitter.