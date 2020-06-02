Somaliland minister tests positive for coronavirus

By: Staff writter

Somaliland Minister of investment Mohamed Ahmed (Awad) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Awad announced his infection in a post published on Twitter on Monday.

“I have tested positive for Coronavirus after showing mild symptoms, my condition was fine and Inshallah I‘ll recover soon,” said on twitter

Somaliland health ministry reported on Monday 28 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 332.

This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past month. Somaliland has conducted 1321 tests so far with 22 deaths and 43 recoveries.

