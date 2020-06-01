Somaliland Receives Medical Supplies From RAK Gas LLC

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat contributor
The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MoEM) received from RAK Gas LLC and Rak Chamber of Commerce & Industry COVID 19 combating support materials including 1,000 pcs of protective overall and 800 N95 masks. This was the first shipment of materials support and it is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility(CSR).
The director-general of the ministry of Energy Mr. Mohamed Yusuf handed over the materials to the Ministry of Health Development. “The Supplies include 1000 COVID-19 rapid testing kits, 800 face masks, gloves, sanitizers, other emergency staff, we will continue to strengthen our efforts to fight the disease and very soon we,” said Mr.Yusuf
