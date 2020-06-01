Somaliland inaugurates first 12km of Strategic road link with Ethiopia

By: Mohamed Duale
The President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi has today officially inaugurated the first 12 KMs of Berbera Corridor, a trade and transport corridor that connects Ethiopia to Berbera Port of Somaliland.
Somaliland President Muse Bihi and the Road Development minister Abdullahi Abokor said the corridor is bound to boost economic integration with Ethiopia and will turn Berbera into a major regional trading hub.
“The old road was 6.5 meters wide, and the new road is 11.3-meter wide road, with a carriageway of 8 meters, the project is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” said Abdilahi Abokor Somaliland minister of Road development
On February 28, 2019The President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi, Somali region of Ethiopia President Mustafa Muhumed Omar and Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of ADFD inaugurated the 245km road construction linking Berbera port to Ethiopia.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.