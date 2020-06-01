Somaliland inaugurates first 12km of Strategic road link with Ethiopia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This is the second biggest investment in Somaliland after the US$442 billion expansion of the Port of Berbera by the Dubai company DP World.

The agreement created a company that manages Berbera Port; the ownership shares of the company have been allocated with DP World taking 51% ownership of the company, Somaliland will own 30% of the shares, and Ethiopia will own 19% of the shares.