Ethiopia records highest daily increase as 137 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 968 after 137 more cases were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.
The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Friday, revealed that from the total of 5,015 medical tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, 137 of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases to 968.
All the new cases are Ethiopians their age range from 4 to 75 years old, and 86 of them are male and the remaining 51 are female, the Ministry disclosed.
