Ethiopia records highest daily increase as 137 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

By: Mohamad Duale twitter: @MoDuale

Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 968 after 137 more cases were confirmed, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Friday, revealed that from the total of  5,015 medical tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, 137 of them tested positive for COVID-19, eventually bringing the total number of cases to 968.

All the new cases are Ethiopians their age range from 4 to 75 years old, and 86 of them are male and the remaining 51 are female, the Ministry disclosed.

This is so far the highest daily increase in the Horn of Africa country.

The ministry also said that 197 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the virus.

The ministry also disclosed One individual who was receiving treatment for other diseases has died from coronavirus while his sample test was under-diagnosis taking the death toll to 8 in the country.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

