Djibouti reports 229 new COVID-19 cases, Somalia reports 22

By: MoDUALE
Djibouti on Wednesday reported 229 new COVID__19 cases and four more deaths, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,697.
Djibouti has conducted a total of 24,129 COVID-19 tests so far with 18 deaths and 1185 recoveries. According to the Djibouti Health ministry
Meanwhile, the number of infections in Somalia rose to 1,711 after health authorities confirmed 2 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Somalia also reported 18 recoveries (253 in total) in the same period, the highest number since the country recorded its first positive case in March.
The virus has killed 67 people so far.