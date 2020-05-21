Ethiopia, UK Express Solidarity against COVID-19

Ethiopia Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Gedu Andargachew and United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, James Duddridge on Wednesday (May 20) held a video-conference call to discuss bilateral and regional issues between the two countries.

According to The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr. Gedu gave briefings about Ethiopia’s stance on the GERD and reiterated the importance of returning back to the trilateral talks among Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt since dialogue is the only viable option to solve disputable issues. The discussion also covered the COVID-19 pandemic and UK support to the Ethiopian and wider African response to the scourge. Mr. Gedu uses the opportunity to express Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UK in the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic and to offer condolences on the loss of life in the UK. Mr. Duddridge reaffirmed that the UK will continue to support Ethiopia’s and Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said unresolved issues regarding the GERD should be solved through dialogue.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments