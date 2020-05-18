Djibouti reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, Somalia reports 34

Djibouti on Monday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,518.
This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Djibouti has conducted 18,345 tests so far. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Djibouti has the highest prevalence on the continent.
The Horn of Africa nation has also recorded three new deaths raising the total number of deaths to 7.
Meanwhile the number of infections in Somalia rose to 1,455 after health authorities confirmed 34 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Somalia also reported eleven recoveries (163 in total) in the same period, the highest number since the country recorded its first positive case in March.
The virus has killed 57 people so far.
The authorities are working hard to prop up the country’s public health system which has been decimated by decades of conflict and avoid the highly damaging effects of the virus.