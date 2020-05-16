By: MoDuale

The State of Qatar sent a plane of an emergency delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Somaliland , which today landed in Hargeisa. Horndiplomat reports

The aid includes masks, gloves, and protective kits for health care workers.

The United Arab Emirates has also delivered similar medical donations in the past week.

Somaliland has confirmed two more Covid19 death and nineteen (19) new cases have been identified today making the total number of cases 87.

BREAKING: #Somaliland on Saturday received medical aid from the #Qatar to combat #coronavirus pandemic. The aid includes masks, gloves and protective kits for health care workers.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/r8o2y2ygnv — Mo Duale (@MoDuale) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with the Amiri Air Force fleet, on Saturday sent a shipment of urgent medical aid to the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, within the framework of supporting the efforts of brethren in Somalia to confront and contain the outbreak of the corona (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said 10 tons of medical equipment and supplies, such as masks and personal protective equipment for medical personnel, transported by the Amiri Air Force.

Director-General of the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari stressed that the QFFD will always stand with the brotherly Somali people in this period of crisis by providing humanitarian assistance and supporting development projects.

He noted that QFFD had provided urgent humanitarian assistance during the floods that swept Somalia late last year, along with financial and medical assistance for the victims of the recent Mogadishu bombings, as the injured were transported to Doha for treatment in time.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is also implementing various development projects in Somalia, the most important of which is the Mogadishu-Jowhar Road project worth $ 165 million.

