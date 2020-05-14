The number of coronavirus cases in Somaliland stands 68 following the director-general of the ministry of health Dr. Mohamed Abdi Hergeye report on Thursday that confirmed 14 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The minister also said during the daily briefing, one patient succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6 people.
This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Somaliland has conducted 506 tests so far.