Somaliland confirms Third death of COVID-19, 11 new cases May 8, 2020 By: Mohamed Duale The Somaliland Ministry of Health on Friday reported the country's third death from the deadly coronavirus. Somaliland health ministry also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 23, the highest daily increase to date. The new cases were found in Hargeisa, Erigavo and Buroa. This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Somaliland has conducted 380 tests so far. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020