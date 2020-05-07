Somalia records 55 new COVID-19 cases, 5 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Somalia stands 928 following the minister of health Fawziya Abikar report on Thursday that confirmed 55 new cases in the past 24 hours.
The minister also said during the daily briefing, five patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 44 people.
Somalia also reported nineteen recoveries (106 in total) in the same period, the highest number since the country recorded its first positive case in March.
The latest cases come amid concern about the sharp surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia due to the limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of the fragile healthcare system.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if the virus transmission is not slowed down rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.
WHO said in its latest report on COVID-19 that Somalia will need to make difficult decisions to balance the overwhelming demands of responding to COVID-19 while maintaining essential health service delivery to prevent health systems from collapse.