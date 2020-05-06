Somaliland confirms second COVID-19 death

0
Somaliland confirms second COVID-19 death

By: Mohamed Duale

The Somaliland Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported the country’s second death from the deadly coronavirus.

The deceased was an old man lives in Hargeisa who did not travel to any other country.

This latest fatality comes a day after the Somaliland Health ministry confirmed its first death from the respiratory disease which has killed over 257,000 people worldwide.

Somaliland also reported three additional cases of the virus, officially known as COVID-19 bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.
© Horn Diplomat 2020

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply