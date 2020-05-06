AfricaNewsDjibouti Djibouti confirms third COVID-19 death May 6, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:Jama Farah, Horndiplomat regional contributor The Djibouti Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported the country’s third death from the deadly coronavirus. Djibouti health ministry also reported 4 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,124. This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Djibouti has conducted 14,538 tests so far. The Horn of Africa nation has also recorded ten new recoveries raising the total number of recoveries to 755. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments