Somalia records 51 new COVID 19 cases

Somalia has announced 51 new cases of the Coronavrus during the last 24 hours. This takes the national COVID-19 tally to 722.
Somalia Minister for Health and Social Care Fowziya Abikar Nur announced in her daily briefing that 37 of the cases were recorded in Banadir region (Mogadishu and its environs) and Fourteen were registered in Puntland and Galmudug Regions of Somalia.
She also submitted that the country has recorded three deaths, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 32.
Ten more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 44.
The latest announcement comes amid fears of mass spread of the virus among the population, especially in the capital, Mogadishu, with some reports indicating that there are many cases not recorded by the government.