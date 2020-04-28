AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland announces third COVID-19 recovery April 28, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:Mohamed Duale A third person in Somaliland has recovered from coronavirus while another three are still being treated, a health ministry said on Tuesday. There are only 3 active cases in Somaliland and all in a stable condition. added the director general of Somaliland Health Ministry. The total number of confirmed cases in Somaliland now is 6. with overall test count stands at 191. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed more than 3 million, with more than 211,000 deaths and more than 925,000 recoveries. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments