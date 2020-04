By:MoDuale

Somalia health ministry on Sunday confirmed 46 more cases of COVID-19, raising the national tally to 436.

the health ministry said five patients succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23.

The latest cases come amid concern about the sharp surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia due to the limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of the fragile healthcare system.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments