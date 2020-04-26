Djibouti confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 1023

Djibouti’s Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 15 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Horn of Africa nation to 1023.
The Djiboutian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Sunday, disclosed that from the total 310 people who were tested for the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, some 15 of them were tested positive for the virus.
The ministry also announced that some 38 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered as of the stated period, in which three of the patients recovered during the past 24 hours.
Djibouti has so far conducted a total of about 11,741 COVID-19 tests, according to the Djibouti Ministry of Health.