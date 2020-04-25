Somalia confirms 62 new COVID-19 cases, 390 in total

Somalia’s health ministry on Saturday confirmed 62 new cases of COVID-19, raising the national tally to 390.
the health ministry said two people succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18.
The minister said two people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to ten.
“Forty-two new COVID-19 cases, one of them in southern Galckayo, two deaths and two recoveries were confirmed today,” Abikar said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.
“62 new cases tested positive today for #COVID19. 2 people died and 2 recovered. The total cases in the country are: 390 Total of deaths is: 18,” said MInistry of health
Meanwhile, Two civilians were shot and killed by police enforcing a nighttime curfew because of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital Mogadishu late Friday.
The latest reports indicate the Protests continued in Mogadishu on Saturday after the shooting death of 2 civilians by the Somali govt forces enforcing a curfew imposed due to COVIDー19.
Senior journalist Harun maruf reports A junior police commander has been sacked following protests in Mogadishu over the shooting death of 2 civilians. Chief of Bondhere district police Najib Arab is fired. Meanwhile, police have announced reverting curfew hours back to its original period of 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.