Somalia: Only one hospital to treat country’s COVID-19 patients

BY: ALJAZEERA

In Somalia, healthcare workers are facing the prospect of treating patients without adequate medical resources.

A critical shortage of medical supplies and personnel continues to grip hospitals across Africa.

In Somalia’s capital, Martini Hospital is the country’s only medical facility dedicated to treating its growing number of coronavirus patients.

The people of Somalia have struggled through years of conflict, locust swarms and now COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Mogadishu.

