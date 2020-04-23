AfricaNewsSomaliland Somaliland bans Khat during the holy month of Ramadan April 23, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: Khadar Haibe, Horndiplomat Contributor the government of Somaliland banned Khat in the duration of the holy month, Ramadan, a statement by Somaliland’s preparedness committee for COVID-19 is said. Government officials and major Qat traders agreed to stop temporarily during Ramadan. Governors and police across the country are ordered to halt any illegal entry and burn the merchandise. In recent weeks, there were huge calls from prominent health figures and opposition parties in Somaliland, urging the government to ban khat. Qat trade is one of the largest economic sectors in Somaliland and all governments failed to stall permanently. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments