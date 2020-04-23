IGAD Council of Ministers Meeting on South Sudan Underway

A 71st extraordinary session of the IGAD Council of Ministers is going on today (April 21) via video link to follow up on the progress of the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and Chairperson of the IGAD Council, Asma Abdalla have delivered opening statements to the session.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador Beatrice Khamisa Wani, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais (PhD), Interim Chair of The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), Ambassador Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Augostino S.K. Njoroge will deliver statements on the Status of the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).
The Council is expected to encourage the implementation of outstanding Pre-Transitional Period tasks; such as responsibility-sharing at the State and Local Government levels, reconstitution of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) and training and redeployment of necessary Unified Forces.
The council will also deliberate on some of the challenges and disagreements related to the implementation of the R-ARCSS, as Constitutional Amendment, Public Political appointments, Inter and intra-party divisions, and defections and Non-observance of the 35% women representation requirement.
The council is also expected to endorse the Rome Resolution and discuss the Economic impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the R-ARCSS.