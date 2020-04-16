Radio and TV education kicks off in Somaliland

The programmes, run in Somaliland, target children living in rural and remote areas as well as children at risk of exclusion, without internet access, and with disabilities. The lessons are currently aired on national radio and TV stations four hours a day from Saturday to Thursday. Initially, the lessons focused on grade 8 and 12 students, giving them an opportunity to continue preparing for national exams at the beginning of June to ensure a successful transition to secondary or tertiary education. “We are so happy we could continue providing lessons, and that students are receiving their lessons at their homes despite the COVID-19 challenges,” said the Director General of the Ministry of Education and Science of Somaliland, expressing his joy to be able to support children to continue their education remotely. More lessons for all grades are underway and will be broadcasted during the coming weeks and months to ensure as many children as possible remain safe and are able to continue learning. The goal is to reach 250,000 children through radio and TV lessons. This represents most of the children that were enrolled in school in Somaliland prior to the outbreak. The remaining children are expected to access online lessons provided by their schools. UNICEF Somalia’s experience in this field, including supporting the provision of Education in Emergencies, is critical and highly valued by the local authorities and beneficiaries and it will continue supporting the state Ministry’s efforts, both technically and financially.