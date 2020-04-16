Radio and TV education kicks off in Somaliland

By:UNICEF
While all schools in Somaliland were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education and Science of Somaliland, with UNICEF’s support, started broadcasting free radio and TV lessons to give children an opportunity to continue learning.
“I didn’t know it was possible to continue the lessons at home. This teaches us new ways of learning,” said Ismail Omer, a grade 8 student from Berbera, Somaliland, enthusiastically. “Even though we, as parents, need to spend time guiding our children and making sure they tune in on time, it’s great that they can continue learning at home,” explained his mother, Halimo Omer. “When our children stay at home, we do not need to worry about them contracting the [COVID-19] disease,” she added.
Ismail is one of the school children benefitting from the free radio and TV lessons the Ministry of Education and Science of Somaliland, with the support of UNICEF and partners, started providing after the schools closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are so happy we could continue providing lessons, and that students are receiving their lessons at their homes despite the COVID-19 challenges.”Director General of the Ministry of Education and Science of Somaliland
As children’s normal schooling was disrupted, it was critical to harness technology and put in place alternative learning platforms, such as radio and television broadcasts, to reduce the impact of the school closures.